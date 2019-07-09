Some have been publicly and politically critical of our president for including jet flyovers and the show of tanks during the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C. They say Independence Day is not a celebration of wars and we should just enjoy the fireworks and hot dogs and not waste the taxpayers money.

On July 4th, 1776, the British army had control of Staten Island, New York Harbor and Manhattan Island in the midst of the Revolutionary War. General Washington and the Continental Army had retreated to Brooklyn Heights, with his depleted army of some 5,000 battling against the British army of some 25 thousand strong. Many brave men were dying for the cause of freedom.

The Declaration of Independence was part of the war for freedom from Britain. The loud explosions and booms we see and hear in fireworks are reminiscent of "flack explosions" in the skies over Europe during World War II.

Should the exciting jet flyovers for the Provo parade and the BYU Stadium of Fire "extravaganza" be eliminated because of the expenses also?

Glenn Lense

Millcreek