Your piece "No need to declare it," July 4, is amazing in that you can assess an event before it actually happens, unless, of course, there is bias. In case you missed it, this was a celebration of our country's birthday and also a tribute to our armed forces who have helped preserve our freedom.

So, where is the problem? For years we have heard about all that is wrong in this country. How refreshing to hear that America does do some things right. From your cubicles in the newsroom your opinions sound petty, holier-than-thou, and certainly don't reflect the views of some men and women in uniform.

Morris Lee

Kaysville