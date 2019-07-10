SALT LAKE CITY — Did Burger King just release a pulled pork sandwich?

It certainly seems that way. A new listing on Burger King’s website includes a barbecue pulled pork sandwich, which includes crispy fried onions, pickles and hot and spicy barbecue sauce. Seriously. You can read about it on Burger King’s website.

“The Pulled Pork King Sandwich features savory, tender pulled pork, topped with crispy onions, crunchy pickles, and Hot and Spicy BBQ sauce, all on our toasted sesame seed bun,” the sandwich’s description reads.

The nutritional information includes:

690 calories

25 grams of fat

6 grams of saturated fats

3 grams of fiber

34 grams of sugar

Yes, but: Just because Burger King has the sandwich, it doesn’t mean it’s available everywhere. According to the company’s website, “Not all products shown are available in every restaurant. Price and participation will vary.”

More: Burger King also recently unveiled a brand of tacos, according to ComicBook.com, which had social media chatting and excited.