Utah Highway Patrol
A tractor-trailer went off an overpass on I-215 in North Salt Lake and burst into flames on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The driver walked away from the scene with only minor injuries, a spokesman for the Utah Highway Patrol said.

NORTH SALT LAKE — A truck driver narrowly escaped serious injury Tuesday afternoon when a semitractor-trailer went off a highway overpass and burst into flames.

The driver walked away from the scene with only minor injuries, a spokesman for the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The truck went off the road shortly after noon after side-swiping with a car at the point where I-215 and I-15 split in North Salt Lake, Sgt. Nick Street said. The truck drove down an embankment and ended up on the train tracks below, where it caught fire.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the cab and walk away, Street said. Both the truck driver and the car driver sustained only minor injuries, which were mostly treated at the scene.

Police are still investigating exactly who was at fault in the crash, Street said.

