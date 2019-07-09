SALT LAKE CITY — A man already serving up to life in prison for being convicted of murder — a crime he committed while out on bail after being charged with rape — is still causing problems in prison, according to charging documents.

Jesse Anthony Saenz, 29, was charged Tuesday in Sanpete County's 6th District Court with aggravated assault by a prisoner causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony. Because he is a habitual offender, the charge comes with enhanced sentencing guidelines if Saenz is convicted, according to charging documents.

On April 11, while an inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, Saenz committed an aggravated assault, according to charging documents. The charges do not give specific information about who was attacked or the condition of that person.

In 2012, Saenz followed a woman he did not know who got off a shuttle bus after going to a club, and then attacked and raped her. Neighbors who heard the woman screaming called police and arrived on scene while Saenz was still there.

But after his arrest, his family posted a $64,000 bail. On April 21, 2013, Saenz shot and killed Elvis Zachary Olsen, a man he had met while in jail and became friends with. He was later convicted in both the murder and rape cases.

Saenz is already serving a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.