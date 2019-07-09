SALT LAKE CITY — We’re barely into July and Hallmark has already ramped up its Christmas movie schedule.

We learned earlier this year that Hallmark Channel planned to release more than 40 Christmas movies in 2019, some of which would drop during its "Christmas in July" event.

Well, Hallmark has a slew of Christmas films on tap for July 12-28. Here’s a breakdown of the schedule, according to Hallmark Channel’s website. All times are in Mountain Daylight Time.

Friday, July 12

12 p.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

2 p.m.: "Christmas in Love”

4 p.m.: “Reunited at Christmas”

6 p.m.: “Mingle All the Way”

8 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas"

10 p.m.: "A Gift to Remember"

Saturday, July 13

12 a.m.: “Crown for Christmas”

2 a.m: “A December Bride”

4 a.m.: “A Very Merry Mix-Up”

6 a.m.: “With Love, Christmas”

8 a.m.: “Let It Snow”

10 a.m.: “It's Christmas, Eve!”

12 p.m.: “Christmas Joy”

2 p.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Coming Home for Christmas”

6 p.m.: “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”

8 p.m.: “First Look Holiday Preview Special” (premiere)

9 p.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

11 p.m.: "Sharing Christmas"

Sunday, July 14

1 a.m.: “My Christmas Dream”

2:30 a.m.: “Sleigh Bells Ring”

4 a.m.: “Love You Like Christmas”

6 a.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen”

8 a.m.: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

10 a.m.: “The Sweetest Christmas”

12 p.m.: “Jingle Around the Clock”

2 p.m.: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Christmas at the Palace”

6 p.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

8 p.m.: “Christmas at Pemberley Manor”

10 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa”

Monday, July 15

12 a.m.: “Welcome to Christmas”

2 a.m.: “Miss Christmas”

4 a.m.: “Christmas in Homestead”

6 a.m.: “Entertaining Christmas”

12 p.m.: “A Bride for Christmas”

2 p.m.: “A Wish for Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Snow Bride”

6 p.m.: “A Christmas Detour”

8 p.m.: “Finding Santa”

10 p.m.: “A Shoe Addict's Christmas”

Tuesday, July 16

12 a.m.: “My Christmas Love”

2 a.m.: “Marry Me at Christmas”

4 a.m.: “Sharing Christmas”

6 a.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

12 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen”

2 p.m.: “Christmas Made to Order”

4 p.m.: “A December Bride”

6 p.m.: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

8 p.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

10 p.m.: “Christmas at the Palace”

Wednesday, July 17

12 a.m.: “On the Twelfth Day of Christmas”

2 a.m.: “Help for the Holidays”

4 a.m.: “A Cookie Cutter Christmas”

6 a.m.: “Mingle All the Way”

12 p.m.: “It's Christmas, Eve!”

2 p.m.: “Crown for Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

6 p.m.: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”

8 p.m.: “The Christmas Cottage”

10 p.m.: "Road to Christmas"

Thursday, July 18

12 a.m.: “Best Christmas Party Ever”

2 a.m.: “A Perfect Christmas”

4 a.m.: “A Boyfriend for Christmas”

6 a.m.: “Christmas in Love”

12 p.m.: “Christmas Land”

2 p.m.: “Coming Home for Christmas”

4 p.m.: “A Very Merry Mix-Up”

6 p.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

8 p.m.: “Christmas Connection”

10 p.m.: “Jingle Around the Clock”

Friday, July 19

12 a.m.: “Matchmaker Santa”

2 a.m.: “Christmas at Cartwright's”

4 a.m.: “Christmas Cookies”

6 a.m.: “12 Gifts of Christmas”

12 p.m.: “Miss Christmas”

2 p.m.: “A Christmas Melody”

4 p.m.: “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”

6 p.m.: “Christmas at Pemberley Manor”

8 p.m.: “Christmas Joy”

10 p.m.: “A Dream of Christmas”

Saturday, July 20

12 a.m.: “With Love, Christmas”

2 a.m.: “My Christmas Dream”

4 a.m.: “Christmas Incorporated”

6 a.m.: “A Royal Christmas”

8 a.m.: “Christmas Made to Order”

10 a.m.: “Christmas Next Door”

12 p.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

2 p.m.: “A Gift to Remember”

4 p.m.: “Welcome to Christmas”

6 p.m.: “A Shoe Addict's Christmas”

8 p.m.: “Summer Nights Preview Special” (premiere)

8:30 p.m.: “Reunited At Christmas”

10:30 p.m.: “Snow Bride”

Sunday, July 21

12:30 a.m.: “The Mistletoe Promise”

2:30 a.m.: “Christmas List”

4 a.m.: “Marry Me at Christmas”

6 a.m.: “It's Christmas, Eve!”

8 a.m.: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

10 a.m.: “A Wish for Christmas”

12 p.m.: “A Christmas Detour”

2 p.m.: “The Christmas Cottage”

4 p.m.: “Christmas in Love”

6 p.m.: “Christmas at Graceland”

8 p.m.: “Mingle All the Way”

10 p.m.: Switched at Christmas"

Monday, July 22

12 a.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

2 a.m.: “Once Upon a Holiday”

4 a.m.: A Very Merry Mix-Up”

6 a.m.: “Coming Home for Christmas”

12 p.m.: “A Perfect Christmas”

2 p.m.: “A Boyfriend for Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Jingle Around the Clock”

6 p.m.: “Christmas at the Palace”

8 p.m.: “A Dream of Christmas”

10 p.m.: “A Holiday Engagement”

Tuesday, July 23

12 a.m.: “The Mistletoe Inn”

2 a.m.: “The Christmas Parade”

4 a.m.: “My Christmas Dream”

6 a.m.: “Snow Bride”

12 p.m.: “Christmas at Cartwright's”

2 p.m.: “Christmas at Graceland”

4 p.m.: “12 Gifts of Christmas”

6 p.m.: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

8 p.m.: “With Love, Christmas”

10 p.m.: "Reunited at Christmas”

Wednesday, July 24

12 a.m.: “The Christmas Cure”

2 a.m.: “Christmas Connection”

4 a.m.: “Love You Like Christmas”

6 a.m.: “Christmas Joy”

12 p.m.: “Marry Me at Christmas”

2 p.m.: “A Shoe Addict's Christmas”

4 p.m.: “Christmas at Pemberley Manor”

6 p.m.: “Welcome to Christmas”

8 p.m.: “The Sweetest Christmas”

10 p.m.: "Christmas is Evergreen"

Thursday, July 25

12 a.m.: “I'm Not Ready for Christmas”

2 a.m.: “Hats off to Christmas!”

4 a.m.: “My Christmas Love”

6 a.m.: “Christmas Under Wraps”

12 p.m.: “Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe”

2 p.m.: “Christmas Incorporated”

4 p.m.: “Christmas at Holly Lodge”

6 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas”

8 p.m.: “A Gift to Remember”

10 p.m.: “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa”

Friday, July 26

12 a.m.: “Looks Like Christmas”

2 a.m.: “Merry Matrimony”

4 a.m.: “Let it Snow”

6 a.m.: “The Mistletoe Promise”

1 p.m.: “Switched for Christmas”

3 p.m.: “On the Twelfth Day of Christmas”

5 p.m.: “A Wish for Christmas”

7 p.m.: “Christmas Getaway”

9 p.m.: “It's Christmas, Eve!”

11 p.m.: "The Christmas Cottage"

Saturday, July 27

1 a.m.: “Once Upon a Holiday”

3 a.m.: “Entertaining Christmas”

5 a.m.: “Crown for Christmas”

7 a.m.: “Road to Christmas”

9 a.m.: “Christmas in Love”

11 a.m.: “A December Bride”

1 p.m.: “The Sweetest Christmas”

3 p.m.: “Christmas at the Palace”

5 p.m.: “Mingle All the Way”

7 p.m.: “Rome in Love” (premiere)

9 p.m.: “Christmas at Pemberley Manor”

11 p.m.: "Finding Santa"

Sunday, July 28