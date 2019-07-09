SALT LAKE CITY — Jada Pinkett Smith honored her son Jaden Smith’s birthday in a heartwarming tribute on social media over the weekend.

Pinkett Smith shared an Instagram video of her son, which included a number of photos and videos of the pair from over the years, according to Fox News.

The photos show Jaden Smith’s growth from a young boy to a teenager to an adult.

"After my first trimester ... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden,” she wrote in the post.

Meanwhile: Jaden Smith’s father, Will Smith, shared a funny toast to his son on social media saying, "Here's to being off my insurance, here's to paying your own bills, I am gonna have the accountants transfer all your stuff first thing tomorrow morning," according to Yahoo.

Jaden Smith released his latest album last week.