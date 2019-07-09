SALT LAKE CITY — Afrofuture Fest in Detroit will no longer charge double fees for white people after the plan caused backlash, including reportedly receiving threats from white supremacists, according to BBC News.

The Afrofuture Fest originally charged white people $40 for tickets and $20 for people of color.

The festival changed the policy on Sunday after reportedly receiving threats. The festival said it received “racist comments on social media and threats from white supremacists" and that "organizers had decided to change their ticketing model in the interest of safety,” according to The Washington Post.

For the safety of our community, family, elders who received threats from white supremacists,& youth who were subjected to seeing racist comments on our IG pg,Afrofuture Fest has changed our ticketing model to $20 General Admission & suggested donation for nonPOC on @eventbrite pic.twitter.com/6wQXEjRKtt — Afrofuture Youth (@AFYDet) July 7, 2019

Cost: Tickets will now cost $20 for everyone. Organizers requested white people make an additional donation.

Why it happened: Afrofuture Fest released a statement on Twitter that it was changing fees “for the safety of our community.”

Reasons: The organizers of the festival said white people should pay more to attend the event, which occurs in a historically black neighborhood in Detroit, according to The Washington Post. The organizers said they often saw people of color shut out of events in their communities because tickets were purchased at the last minute.

"Often times when dope events happen in Detroit the cheapest tickets are bought and then sold by people not from the community bc they can afford them first, leaving higher price tickets as the only options left,” one of the event’s organizers explained on Twitter last week. “Black and brown people deserve access to quality events in their city and it isn’t fair when events happen in their city that they don’t have a chance of being apart of because people who don’t look like us take advantage and also have more access to collective wealth.”

Backlash: The plan was widely debated on social media. Jillian Graham, a Detroit rapper who uses the name Tiny Jag and identifies as biracial, told the Detroit Metro Times that she didn’t necessarily agree with the pay structure since it causes division.

“It’s nonprogressive and it’s not solution-focused in my eyes,” she told the paper. “It seems almost like it has spite, and unfortunately with spite comes hate, and that’s just not obviously going to be a good direction for us to go if we’re looking for positive change.”

She said she didn’t want her white family members “subjected to something that I would not ever want them to be in.”

“How do you want me to come to a performance and perform these songs off a mix tape that is titled after this white woman that you would have charged double to get in here?” she asked. “Like, it’s just outrageous from so many different angles.”

Eventbrite, which organizes events and concerts, told CNN that it does not "permit events that require attendees to pay different prices based on their protected characteristics such as race or ethnicity."