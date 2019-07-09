SALT LAKE CITY — “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood has called out “Stranger Things” characters Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers for having a toxic relationship.

What happened: In “Stranger Things 3,” Hopper and Byers engage in a back-and-forth, will-they-won’t-they relationship. Hopper is increasingly angry at Byers for wanting to move away or about the advice she gives him. Byers, meanwhile, continues to embrace Hopper despite his shouting, insults and, though loveable in the eyes of many, disregard for others.

Wood wrote on Twitter that it isn’t a good decision to ever date someone like Hopper in real life.

“You should never date a guy like the cop from ‘Stranger Things,'” she tweeted. “Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all.”

Fans responded to her tweet with immediate criticism. Wood responded to those replies with further context about her comments.

“I didn’t even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show, I just said ‘don't date people like that.’ But alas, abusers hear an attack and want a fight. Proving my point with their own retaliation,” she wrote.

“Yes I am aware it’s ‘just a show’ and its set ‘in the '80s,’ even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but that's exactly my point," she continued. "It’s just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.”

Red flags: Those red flags include Hopper yelling at Byers for rescheduling a date, and the fact that he is skeptical of every guy she speaks to during the season.

Not alone: Wood isn't alone in her opinion of Hopper. Interestingly, IndieWire wrote in its review of the season that Hopper appears angrier and more domineering in season 3 than in previous seasons, which isn’t a good look for the character.