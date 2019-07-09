SALT LAKE CITY — TEDxSaltLakeCity will showcase a wide range of local voices under the theme “Dynamic Harmony” on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Kingsbury Hall.

Tickets to the event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., range in price from $35 to $100 depending on seat preference. Admission includes the full day of talks, performances and lunch. Select tickets include admission to AfterGlow, a postevent, invite-only celebration.

“This is certain to be a remarkable event for our community,” Becki Thatcher, co-organizer of TEDxSaltLakeCity, said in a statement, noting it drew a record-breaking 364 speaker applications this year. “For volunteer steering committee members, it’s been evident that there’s a tremendous amount of passion and enthusiasm for making this year’s event memorable. Attendees will certainly benefit from the introspective journey planned by this year’s speaker finalists.”

Speakers scheduled for this year's TEDxSaltLakeCity are:

• Cathy Callow-Heusser, instructional design and education researcher with passion for math literacy.

• Connor Behr, researcher and PhyR Project campaign leader for alternate insulin production techniques.

• Cynthia Bee, educator for Jordan Valley Water Conservancy and community proponent for green landscaping.

• David Kozlowski, “Light the Fight” podcast host and executive director of nonprofit Quit Trip’n.

• Denise Druce, director of the nonprofit Yoga Forward and public health educator.

• Em Capito, psychotherapist focused on holistic mind-body resilience.

• Jessica Baynes, founder of Healing in Motion Dance for the treatment of individuals with motor function inhibiting diagnoses.

• Joey Wilson, founder and CEO of XANDEM, a company focused on high-tech radio frequency sensors.

• Josh Taylor, creative change agent and business storyteller.

• Karen Burns, assistant director of Intermountain Therapy Animals and program manager for Reading Education Assistance Dogs.

• Kotryna Liepinyte, community proponent of immigrant representation.

• Ruby Chou, executive director of the Mundi Project, a Utah-based nonprofit community music organization.

• Sara Jones, CEO of InclusionPro and co-founder and chief operating officer for the Women Tech Council.

• Taylor Sparks, associate professor of materials science and engineering at the University of Utah with passion for materials informatics.

Entertainment finalists are:

• Foreign Figures, alt-pop band that blends vulnerability, deliberate production, and melody with hip-hop rock.

• Gerald Elias, ausician, conductor, composer and author who won first prize essay in the 2018 Utah Original Writing competition.

• Jaxon Willard, dancer and choreographer trained in numerous dance styles, 2017 World of Dance contestant.

• LeBaron Family, trained singers who perform together and whose first viral video, “One Day More” from “Les Miserables,” garnered over 11 million views.

• Rob Landes, award-winning violinist whose covers of rock, pop and video game music have exposed new audiences to violin, while resulting in over 1 million YouTube channel subscribers.

• Sonali Loomba, Kathak dancer, artistic director of Kaladharaa Dance School, and Mrs. Asia Utah title holder in 2017

For more information about TEDxSaltLakeCity, log on to tedxsaltlakecity.com.