SALT LAKE CITY — Joonas Suotamo, who plays Chewbacca in the new “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" film, just teased plenty of shocking moments to come in the new movie.

On Sunday, the Internet Movie Database shared a tweet that asked people to respond to the question, “What’s your favorite ‘I did not see that coming’ movie moment?"

And then Suotamo responded, “All of my next movie, but shhhh. #keepthemontheirtoes.”

Suotamo originally appeared as a double for Peter Mayhew, the original actor who played Chewbacca, in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” according to ComicBook.com.

Bigger picture: “Rise of Skywalker” director JJ Abrams said he felt encouraged by Rian Johnson, the director of the bold and controversial “Star Wars” film “The Last Jedi,” to take risks with his upcoming movie.

“Having seen what Rian did made me approach this from a place of instinct and gut," Abrams told Vanity Fair. "I was making choices I knew I would not have made on VII, some story-wise, but more in terms of directing. I found myself feeling less like I’m going to try and do something that feels like it’s (only) true to the specifics of this franchise or the story.”