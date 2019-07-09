OGDEN — Weber State mourns the loss of former Wildcat great Trevyn Smith who died on July 4 at the age of 32.

Smith was a star running back for the Weber State football team from 2006-09, playing for head coach Ron McBride. He is the school's career leader in three categories and earned All-American honors two times, including second-team All-American honors in 2008. That season he helped lead the Wildcats to the Big Sky title and a trip to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

He was also a four-time All-Big Sky First Team selection, one of just four players in Big Sky history to earn first team honors four times.

Smith, a native of Springville, Utah, is still Weber State's career leader in rushing yards and all-purpose yards. In his 47 career games with the Wildcats, he had 997 rushing attempts for 5,029 yards, the fourth-most in Big Sky history. He also had a school-record 43 rushing touchdowns and totaled 6,420 all-purpose yards, which is the fifth-most in conference history.

Smith is survived by his wife Erica and four children. Donations can be made to the family via Venmo, @smithfamily25.

