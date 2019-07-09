SALT LAKE CITY — Popular smartphone apps such as Snapchat and Instagram need to better help parents protect children from being exposed to sexually explicit content and sexual predators, digital watchdogs told a U.S. Senate panel Tuesday.

"We simply want transparency and additional information for parents," said Chris McKenna, founder and CEO of Protect Young Eyes. "In no other context where we know that young people are spending a lot time do we allow for this much inaccuracy with the information we give parents to know how to protect their kids."

McKenna's comments came in response to Sen. Mike Lee's question about what app stores should be doing differently during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., titled, "Protecting Innocence in a Digital World."

The Utah Republican agreed with McKenna.

"Demanding or expecting that a child behave like a good internet citizen falls on deaf ears, especially when someone is encouraging a child to use an app that, at times, acts like a strip club," Lee said.

To their credit, Apple App and Google Play stores, use rating systems for their apps and have rules that prevent children from seeing harmful content, he said.

"And yet some of the most popular apps sold through those stores, including things like YouTube and Snapchat and Instagram, can and often do — in fact constantly do — provide sexually explicit content to children," Lee said. "And it’s not just when a child is looking for that. It’s happening when they input very innocent child-like search terms that have nothing to do with sexual content."

McKenna said one of the problems is that Apple and Google use different rating systems to evaluate and score their apps. He called for a uniform, independent, and accountable rating system. He also said they need better defaults based on the age users provide to set up the device and the app so parents don't have search for privacy and controls.

"What if the posture of our digital devices was one of protection and privacy instead of exploitation?" he asked.

Angela Campbell, a Georgetown University law professor, said the problems parents have protecting the children's privacy, preventing exposure to inappropriate content and limit their time on digital devices are the "direct" result of two things.

First, the business models of the dominant tech companies are designed to attract large number of users, including children, and to keep them online as long as possible, so they can maximize revenue by collecting valuable data about the users and delivering targeted marketing to them, she said.

Second, the government has failed to adopt sufficient safeguards for children and has not effectively enforced existing ones, Campbell said.

"In particular, the Federal Trade Commission’s failure to vigorously enforce the Children’s Online Privacy Act creates an atmosphere in which the big tech companies — such as Google, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon — feel empowered to ignore existing safeguards," she said.