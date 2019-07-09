SALT LAKE CITY — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker recently explained how he uses “Star Wars” to shape his decision-making.

Booker said on the “Fired Up” podcast that the “Star Wars” films shaped his life and help him make decisions. He was specifically asked whether he takes the “cars only” exit or the “cars, trucks and buses” exit on the Jersey Turnpike.

“What would Luke [Skywalker] do? He would trust the force. So, when I come, I literally am driving, I take a deep breath, and I feel the answer to that question, and I believe you just trust the Force. And by the way, your eyes will deceive you … because you will look there, and it will look like there’s more traffic, but that is not what you go for,” said Booker.

Booker said he will often follow the method of trusting his gut when making decisions.

“I’m saying that is a good philosophy for life. You’ve got to trust your instincts. Instincts are honed and developed over time, but when it comes to choosing a pathway on the turnpike, trust the Force.”

More content: Booker also said on the podcast that if the New York Giants ever won the Super Bowl he would have a deliberate slipup and call them the New Jersey Giants, according to the North Jersey Record.