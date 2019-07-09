Warning: This article discusses spoilers for the final post-credits scene in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

SALT LAKE CITY — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ends by referencing a major Marvel comics event, and director Jon Watts has explained why.

“Far From Home’s” second end credits scene — following Spider-Man’s secret identity being outed by Mysterio — features the reveal that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) were actually two alien Skrulls featured in “Captain Marvel”: Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren.

It’s also shown that Fury is really on the Skrulls’ spaceship, soaking up rays on a holographic beach. Talos and Soren argue about the former’s unwillingness to ask the real Fury to return to Earth, which explains the fake Fury’s impatience and ineptitude in handling Mysterio.

In an interview with Polygon, Watts said the final gag was meant to act as “one last reveal” that changes how audiences see the film. He also said featuring an element of skepticism — Fury’s “super power,” Watts said — introduces a “Sixth Sense-like rewatch value” to the film.

“lt felt organic and true to the structure of the film… That just helped make that part of the story make sense to me in a good way,” Watts said. “Nick Fury was sort of taking a vacation of his own, which fits into the greater storyline of Peter’s vacation. So it all sort of came together in this one last moment.”

Bustle also notes the Skrull-related scene references Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” which features the Skrulls infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers. Although most of the Skrulls seen in “Captain Marvel” and “Far From Home” are good, Marvel Studios' president has said it’s possible there could be some bad actors in the group.

Alternatively, a throwaway line from Talos/Fury in “Far From Home” indicates “Kree Sleeper Cells” are becoming a rising issue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Captain Marvel” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” have both established that Kree warriors — like Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) and Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) — are fairly antagonistic forces.

The Hollywood Reporter speculates that instead of showcasing a Skrull infiltration, the MCU could use Kree in their place. The development could also be used as a way to reintroduce the Inhumans, who feature heavily in “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Whatever is next for the MCU and Spider-Man is currently under wraps, but I reported for Deseret News that Kevin Feige has confirmed Peter Parker’s next adventure will introduce a story that’s never been seen in film.