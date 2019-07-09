SALT LAKE CITY — A 15-year-old boy has been certified to stand trial as an adult in connection with a the shooting of another teenager during an attempted marijuana robbery.

Kenny Cid, of Salt Lake City, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm with serious injury, first-degree felonies; discharge of a firearm with injury, obstructing justice and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, second-degree felonies.

He was charged with the same crimes in 3rd District Juvenile Court in May.

On April 26, police were called to the area near 800 North and 1100 West where a teen was lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, according to charging documents.

Cid had called two people — including the boy who was shot — asking for a ride, according to police. After he got into the back seat of the car, he "immediately announced that it was a robbery," the charges state.

One boy tried to get the gun away from Cid, who fired six to seven shots, but missed, according to charging documents. The other told police that he "believed that the magazine was initially loaded with blanks because after four blanks, the gun fired two bullets which struck him in the arm and leg."

After learning Cid's identity, members of the Salt Lake police gang unit went to his house where they were able to eventually arrest him. The boy told police he attempted to rob the two other men "for their marijuana," according to charging documents filed in juvenile court.