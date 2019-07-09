Warning: Possible spoilers for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" below.

SALT LAKE CITY — A sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hasn’t been written yet, but a classic Spider-Man villain is leading the pack for the next film.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the writers behind “Far From Home,” said in an interview with ComicBook.com they would love to see Kraven the Hunter appear in the next film. In the comics, Sergei Kravinoff is a psychotic Russian big game hunter who tries to capture Spider-Man on multiple occasions.

“Deadpool 2” actor Stefan Kapičić, who played Colossus in the film, also recently posted on Twitter that he’d like to play the villain.

Me.

As Kraven.



😋 — Stefan Kapičić (@StefanKapicic) July 8, 2019

Director Jon Watts has also said he’d like to see the master hunter take on Peter Parker, according to Uproxx.

"Oh, I would love Kraven. It’s just the trick of how do you do Kraven in a movie?” Watts said.

McKenna and Sommers expressed a similar sentiment while discussing how they adapted Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We ... ultimately kept coming back to making him like the Mysterio from the comic book in terms of being a con artist and trying to make Peter, Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the villain of the story," McKenna explained. "So we leaned into that, and tried to ground it as well as we could and use the MCU's past so that is the illusion, it worked, it didn't require him to build a giant amusement park in an abandoned lot."

In “Far From Home,” it’s revealed that Mysterio’s illusions are powered by stolen Stark Industries drones. Mysterio then releases a video to the world that makes it appear that Peter Parker is responsible for the villain’s terrorist attack on London. It’s possible Peter’s new status quo as a perceived villain could make him Kraven’s prey.

Side note — Collider reports that Sony is currently developing a Kraven the Hunter movie, which could render the character unusable within the MCU. However, I previously reported for Deseret News that “Far From Home” producer Amy Pascal wants to see Holland star in a movie alongside Tom Hardy’s Venom, so anything could happen.