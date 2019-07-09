SALT LAKE CITY — Be warned: There’s a graphic and swear-filled video of a Disneyland brawl circulating the internet right now.

Below is a description of the video, which may be unsuitable for some readers.

What happened: A Disneyland guest recorded and shared a video of a violent brawl that broke out in Disneyland on Sunday. The video, which contains graphic language and violence, shows disturbing footage of a family fighting at the park.

The video, which is dated July 6, 2019, shows a group of family members near Goofy’s Playhouse in Toontown. The profanity-laced video includes footage of punches and slaps to the face from various family members, including women being hit by men, a near brawl between two men, and children watching all of it unfold.

Bystanders eventually arrived to intervene and breakup the fight. The video lasts three minutes and 30 seconds.

What happened next: Disneyland immediately escorted those involved with the fight out of the park, KTLA reports. (Warning: KTLA’s report contains a broadcast news report on the video, which includes some footage of the fight.)

Response: Disney said in a statement, “We do not condone this behavior.”

According to the Anaheim Police Department, everyone involved in the fight belongs to the same family.

“APD is aware of a video going viral of a fight inside @Disneyland on Saturday. We responded to investigate,” the APD said in a tweet. “All parties were from the same family and were uncooperative. A report was taken. There was no video at the time. Now that we have video, the investigation can continue.”