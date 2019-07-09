SALT LAKE CITY — Microsoft made headlines last week when it announced that it would be releasing an all-new version of Windows 1.0.

And apparently, it’s all about “Stranger Things.”

The new Windows 1.11 app will honor “Stranger Things,” which takes place in 1985, which is the same year that Microsoft first became a thing, Engadget reports.

Here’s the full description of the Windows 1.11 app:

“Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0—but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from ‘Stranger Things.’ Explore the mysteries and secrets plaguing Hawkins, unlock unique show content and easter eggs, and play retro games and puzzles—all building off ‘Stranger Things 3.’ Join Eleven, Steve, Dustin and gang as they seek to save Hawkins and the world. Embrace the 80s and grab your hairspray, because it’s basically the raddest show companion experience ever. But fair warning: beware the Mind Flayer."

The new app includes the classic version of Paint, Terminal programs, and, yes, “Stranger Things” puzzles and content that you can’t find anywhere else.

Microsoft will also be launching a Camp Nowhere at store locations and online where children can participate in STEM workshops that have technology themes, according to The Verge. These workshops are a direct reference to the “Camp Know Where” hat that Dustin wore during season three of the show, which was released on July 4.

There will be a “Rule the Arcade” workshop and a 3D-modeling workshop called “Strange-ify Your World.”