SALT LAKE CITY — What’s up with all the ice cream lickers?

Last week, a video that showed a young girl licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before placing it back on the shelf went viral. The video, which came from Lufkin, Texas, led to the girl receiving the nickname, “The Blue Bell Licker.” The juvenile’s name was not released in the case, but authorities were quick to identify her as a person of interest.

Now, copycats are popping up across the country.

For example, Lenise Martin III was booked after a video of him licking ice cream went viral on the internet. The video showed him grabbing a tub of ice cream, opening it up and licking it clean before he puts it back on the shelf.

However, when management approached Martin about the video, he proved he had bought the ice cream, according to WAFB. Still, he was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful posting of criminal activity for publicity. He remains in jail, according to The New York Times.

It’s unclear if he licked Blue Bell ice cream or not.

"Taking into consideration that he eventually purchased the same container is one thing,” said Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier, a sheriff’s office spokesman, in an interview with CNN. “However, he puts it on Facebook to gain this notoriety and at the end of the day, it gives other people ideas that are not in the best interest of public health.”

Officials in Louisiana have warned the public not to lick ice cream and put it back.

"It is illegal. It’s a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged," officials said.

Martin isn’t alone. There’s another video — which we won’t share here since its laced with profanity — that shows a video of Bameron Nicole Smith drinking from a bottle of mouthwash, swilling it in her mouth, and then putting the bottle back on the shelf. Similarly, Shelley Golden shared a video of her licking her ice cream before taking it home.

“No one was harmed or affected when I made the video,” Golden said, according to The Washington Post. “The whole thing was staged.”

Blue Bell has come to realize that there’s a licking problem for its ice cream. Blue Bell spokeswoman Jenny Van Dorf said in a statement to The Washington Post, “We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton.”

Health risks: This may seem like a gross way to gain attention. And it is. But it’s also potentially dangerous for people who end up drinking or eating the ice cream or mouthwash. Experts warn that saliva could have such things as rhinovirus, the flu, hepatitis B and C and type-1 herpes. And that’s just the beginning, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

However, one expert told The New York Times that the chill temperatures of ice cream and sugar lessen the potential risk of these situations.

“Freezing could cause the water in bacteria to freeze and expand, destroying the bacteria, and sugar could leach water out of the bacteria,” according to The New York Times.