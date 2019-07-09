SALT LAKE CITY — Former first lady Michelle Obama says living in the White House was a rough experience for her daughters and she’s surprised they still have friends.

Obama told Gayle King in a recent CBS News interview that her daughters often had to pretend that Secret Service wasn’t hanging around them whenever the Obama girls spent time with their friends. Malia just turned 21 and Sasha just turned 18.

"Imagine having Malia and Sasha come to your house for a sleepover," Obama said. “It’s like, 'Hello. OK, we’re going to need your Social Security number, we’re going to need your date of birth. There are going to be men coming to sweep your house. If you have guns and drugs, just tell them yes because they are going to find them anyway. Don’t lie. They’re not going to take them, they just need to know where they are. And, uh, thank you for having Malia and Sasha over. Oh, and by the way, there is going to be a man with a gun sitting outside all night. If you let him use the bathroom, that would be nice.'"

Obama said she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, used their own upbringings as examples of how to keep their daughters grounded while raising them, according to USA Today.

"I credit my own upbringing, me and Barack," she said. "We were regular folks, up until he gave that speech at the convention and it was like all of a sudden he was shot out of a rocket."

"Our focus was to make sure they did what they needed to do, and that meant pretend like all the craziness around them wasn't happening," she explained. "For eight years we were like, 'Yup, your dad's president. That doesn't have anything to do with you. Take your butt to school. Yes, you have security, just ignore them, they're not here for you.'"

North Star: Obama said it’s important that society, when things turn negative, to seek out its own North Star from within.

Fathers: Obama said fathers “play an important role” when it comes to helping raise children. She said she often thinks about her father, too.