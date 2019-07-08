The 150-foot-by-78-foot flag, hung by Follow the Flag founder Kyle Fox and a group of volunteers, was damaged on July Fourth when a sudden storm whipped down Grove Creek Canyon near Pleasant Grove. Fox and an ever-growing group of supporters began the tradition of flying a large flag in the canyon for the American holiday in 2015, a tradition that has become a touching experience for Pleasant Grove residents. The flag has also developed special meaning for the people of North Ogden last fall, when hundreds of volunteers helped Follow the Flag carry the 400-pound banner to be unfurled above Coldcreek Canyon in memory of Maj. Brent Taylor, North Ogden's mayor, who was killed in Afghanistan. As of Monday, a GoFundMe campaign organized by Follow the Flag had raised nearly $13,000 of $20,000 being sought to replace Big Betsy. In the meantime, a new flag named The Major, in honor of Taylor, was hung in Big Betsy's place for the rest of the Fourth of July weekend.

