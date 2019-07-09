SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz just keep winning.

The Jazz have been one of the darlings of the NBA offseason thus far, with the trade for Mike Conley Jr. and the signings of Bojan Bogdanovic, Jeff Green, Ed Davis and Emmanuel Mudiay earning praise from numerous national pundits.

As of Monday, you can count ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe among them.

Lowe released his winners and losers from the NBA offseason’s opening week — How has it only been a week? — and the Jazz earned themselves a spot in the winner’s category.

Lowe called the team “loaded, after trading for Conley and splurging on Bojan Bogdanovic,” and considers Conley, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell second-tier stars, just a hair removed from being top-15 players in the league.

He also praised the signings of Green and Davis, noting that the duo “bring needed depth.”

Not one for effusive praise, however, Lowe does have some concerns about the Jazz, with their status as an offseason winner being somewhat on the tentative side.

" I'm a tick lower on the Jazz than the consensus. They don't feel soft, exactly. Maybe lacking in force? " ESPN's Zach Lowe

“I'm a tick lower on the Jazz than the consensus,” he said. “They don't feel soft, exactly. Maybe lacking in force? Compare them to last season's Philadelphia 76ers, who overwhelmed opponents -- and unnerved the champion Toronto Raptors -- with sheer size and athleticism. Even Conley doesn't scare you in that sense. He's fast, but he's barely 6-foot-1; he beats you with craft. Gobert is not as powerful or coordinated rolling to the rim as peak (Dwight) Howard. Which projected starter is defending huge alpha wing scorers like LeBron, (Paul) George and (Kawhi) Leonard? What about James Harden? That job fell mostly to Ricky Rubio in last season's playoffs.”

The questions continued from there, including just how much will the Jazz miss Derrick Favors — Lowe thinks they will — and can Mitchell take a leap forward, particularly when it comes to his passing and overall consistency?

Lowe also questioned the wisdom of the contract awarded to Bogdanovic, seeing as he is already 30 years old and his four-year deal might not age well.

Ultimately, however, Lowe believes the Jazz have an impressive team on their hands, a team capable of making an NBA Finals appearance.