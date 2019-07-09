College football programs across the country don’t start fall camp until the end of July or early August of this year, and there has been little by way of updates on the progress of players or programs since the conclusion of spring football.

That hasn’t stopped a flurry of preseason predictions, however, the latest courtesy of Athlon Sports.

The magazine took a stab at bowl predictions for the 2019-20 season this time around, and all three of the state’s FBS programs, Utah, Utah State and BYU, made the cut.

According to Steve Lassan, the Utes should expect a trip to San Antonio, Texas, for New Year's, thanks to a berth in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Utah was in the running for the Alamo Bowl this past postseason, which pits top Pac-12 and Big 12 teams against one another, before accepting a place in the Holiday Bowl.

As for BYU, the Cougars are locked into an appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, barring an unexpected New Year’s Six invitation.

The lone bowl on Christmas Eve, the Hawaii Bowl would include either a Mountain West or AAC (American Athletic Conference) opponent.

As for Utah State, Lassan's expectation is a trip to Boise, Idaho, for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, against a MAC (Mid-American Conference) opponent.

Pac-12 Conference Bowl Predictions

Las Vegas Bowl — Boise State vs. Stanford

Holiday Bowl — Iowa vs. Oregon

Cheez-It Bowl — Baylor vs. USC

Redbox Bowl — Minnesota vs. Washington State

Sun Bowl — Florida State vs. UCLA

Alamo Bowl — Texas vs. Utah

Rose Bowl — Ohio State vs. Washington

Mountain West Conference Bowl Predictions

New Mexico Bowl — UAB vs. Fresno State

Arizona Bowl — San Diego State vs. Louisiana

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Buffalo vs. Utah State

Armed Forces Bowl — Purdue vs. Air Force

BYU Bowl Prediction

Hawaii Bowl - BYU vs. Hawaii

And finally …

On the surface, this walk-off home run by the Cody Decker, a minor league baseball player with the Reno Aces, was just another in a long line of jacks, considering Decker is the active career leader in minor league home runs.

DECKER DOES IT!!!



Reno finest, Cody Decker ends the game with one GINORMOUS blast.



🐈 9️⃣

♠️ 1️⃣0️⃣

FINAL pic.twitter.com/Psk4bISTZB — Reno Aces (@Aces) July 6, 2019

This particular long ball was straight out of Hollywood, however.

The homer, which gave the Aces a 10-9 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies, took place in the final at-bat of Decker’s career, which included over 1,000 minor games and eight major league contests.

Needless to say, he couldn’t have drawn up a better finish.

“That moment coming off the field is something I never knew would happen,” Decker told TahoeOnStage.com. “Getting all those hugs at home, then having a curtain call from the fans. It wasn’t just the fans which is amazing, it was my teammates on the top step both giving me a standing ovation.”

And finally, Part Two …

Monday night marked Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby, which has steadily declined in popularity in recent years, a fact possibly tied to a lack of star-powered participation.

Or maybe it is due to a lack of a sister competition, featuring the bunt.