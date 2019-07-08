BLUFFDALE — A wildfire Monday burned land near Camp Williams and the Utah Data Center in Bluffdale.

Officials don't yet know the cause of the fire, and were still working early Monday evening to knock the fire down. No injuries were reported, and no buildings were threatened.

As the fire grew, it started to spread in the direction of the Utah Data Center, a data storage facility operated by the National Security Agency, according to Unified Fire Authority spokesman Keith Garner. However, crews were able to divert the flames.

Garner said he did not know exactly how large the fire was.