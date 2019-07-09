Derek Monson's opinion piece about firearm related suicide is, perhaps, nothing more than his self-exposure as woefully ignorant of what work has been done by our state legislature and gun rights activists to prevent suicide.

Mr. Monson cites a study done by Harvard on Utah's gun suicides. He uses that study to later demonstrate that nothing on suicide will be done until gun rights activists decide to stop their fear-peddling "by painting a picture of a grand conspiracy." What really happened with that study is that I, a gun rights activist, approached Rep. Brian King, perhaps best described as not a gun rights activist, about gathering data and forming policy to prevent firearm suicides. To date, that study is the largest firearm-related suicide study ever conducted by a state.

Gun rights activists, like myself and Clark Aposhian, have worked with Sen. Daniel Thatcher and Rep. Steve Eliason to create, expand and promote the SafeUT app. We have worked with Rep. Cory Maloy and Sen. Ann Millner to expand Utah's voluntary commitment of a firearm law. We've included suicide prevention education in hunter safety courses, in the Utah conceal carry permit class and online we've worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the University of Utah and others. We've passed over a dozen laws and created many programs to reduce suicides by firearm.

Nothing in Mr. Monson's opinion piece reflects this reality. In fact, it is a disservice to the many good men and women who've worked to reduce our state's suicides — and we've had demonstrable results.

Jeremy Roberts

Draper