WEST VALLEY CITY — A pedestrian who was hit by a car near a West Valley City elementary school on Monday was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man, who is in his early fifties, was walking his dog at about 2 p.m. when he was hit in a crosswalk on 3100 South, next to Valley Crest Elementary School, a lieutenant with the West Valley City Police Department said.

The driver of the car slowed down when he reached the crosswalk but did not stop completely, hitting the pedestrian, according Lt. Amy Maurer. The man's dog got loose and ran away after the crash but has since been found.

Police are currently investigating why the driver, a man in his mid-twenties, did not stop at the crosswalk. Police are "trying to hit all angles" in the investigation, including looking into whether impairment could have been a factor in the crash, Maurer said.