ST. GEORGE — Dixie State women’s basketball head coach JD Gustin has announced the signing of three players for the 2019-20 season, including Breana Moeai, Makayla Johnson and Chesney Stevens.

“We are excited about these three players joining our team,” Gustin said. “They add length and experience to our frontcourt and will help improve our presence in that area of the floor. I like how they come from winning teams and know what it takes to compete and win.”

Moeai, a 5-foot-10 forward from Taylorsville, Utah, joins the Trailblazers after two seasons at Miles Community College. Moeai averaged 9.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in her time in a Pioneers uniform and earned NJCAA Region 13 All-Defensive Team honors as a freshman and was an overall All-Region selection as a sophomore. Moeai prepped at Highland High School in Salt Lake City.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 center from Crowley, Texas, comes to Dixie State after playing her sophomore campaign at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas. Johnson, who played her freshman season at Division I Louisiana Tech, averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game and blocked 18 shots at Hutchinson CC during the 2018-19 season. Johnson prepped at Crowley High School, where she helped lead the Eagles to a District 8-5A title as a junior and earned second team All-District honors while averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game.

Stevens, a 6-foot-1 forward from Panguitch, Utah, returns to her home state after playing her junior season at NCAA Division II member Florida Southern in Lakeland, Florida. Stevens played in 32 games during the 2018-19 season, helping the Mocs to the Sunshine State Conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA Division II Sweet 16. Stevens, who averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shot 46.4% (52-of-122) from the field and connected on 41.9% (13-of-31) of her 3-point attempts. Prior to her time at Florida Southern, Stevens played two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho, where she averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while logging 23 blocks as a sophomore during the 2017-18 campaign. Stevens prepped at Panguitch High School, where she was a three-sport first team All-State honoree.