SALT LAKE CITY — Norah O’Donnell will make her “CBS Evening News” debut with an interview with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

O’Donnell will speak with Bezos on Monday, July 15, in an exclusive interview to include Caroline Kennedy, according to CBS News.

The interviews will launch CBS’ coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, according to CBS News.

Kennedy will speak about her father, President John F. Kennedy, who helped the United States reach the moon. Bezos will likely speak about his work as a space entrepreneur.

More coverage: O’Donnell will host Tuesday night’s show from the Kennedy Space Center. She will then anchor “Man on the Moon,” a 10 p.m. special next Tuesday that will include footage from Walter Cronkite’s coverage of the moon landing, too, according to Variety.

Why it matters: O’Donnell will become the new face of “Evening News.” CBS plans to redevelop its morning and nightly shows to become more competitive with television rivals, according to Variety.

Flashback: Back in May, rumors suggested that CBS News’ Gayle King pushed O’Donnell out of her spot on “CBS This Morning.” The decision to move O’Donnell to the night show was reportedly a move by CBS to make King a bigger name during the morning broadcasts and help increase ratings, according to an article from this reporter in the Deseret News.