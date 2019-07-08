SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is allowing for free food to honor cows.

On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A will give away free food for Cow Appreciation Day. The trick — you have to wear a cow costume to the restaurant.

Where: The rules apply to more than 2,400 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.

Time: You can receive a free entrée during breakfast hours or during lunch and dinner hours. The time lasts from opening to 7 p.m.

You can receive a free entrée for dressing up like a cow, including:

Egg white grill or classic chicken biscuit (breakfast)

Original chicken sandwich

Grilled nuggets

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a released statement. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”

Why cows?: “Best known for its chicken sandwiches, America's favorite fast-food chain has featured cows in its advertising for the last 24 years. The running joke is the cows are plugging Chick-fil-A as a way of preserving their own lives because customers will eat more chicken and less beef,” according to USA Today.