SALT LAKE CITY — Chick-fil-A is allowing for free food to honor cows.
On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A will give away free food for Cow Appreciation Day. The trick — you have to wear a cow costume to the restaurant.
Where: The rules apply to more than 2,400 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country.
Time: You can receive a free entrée during breakfast hours or during lunch and dinner hours. The time lasts from opening to 7 p.m.
You can receive a free entrée for dressing up like a cow, including:
- Egg white grill or classic chicken biscuit (breakfast)
- Original chicken sandwich
- Grilled nuggets
“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, in a released statement. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”
Why cows?: “Best known for its chicken sandwiches, America's favorite fast-food chain has featured cows in its advertising for the last 24 years. The running joke is the cows are plugging Chick-fil-A as a way of preserving their own lives because customers will eat more chicken and less beef,” according to USA Today.