SALT LAKE CITY — Washington, D.C., has a leak problem.

Heavy rain fell onto Washington, D.C., on Monday, flooding streets and causing bundles of leaks throughout the district, according to NBC Washington. Drivers were left stranded in their vehicles as the streets were full of water. Leaks dripped through into Metro stations as well.

Many areas in Washington, D.C., experienced 3-4 inches of rain in about an hour (or, in some cases, less). The Reagan National Airport said it recorded 3.3 inches in an hour between 9 and 10 a.m. on Monday.

A flash flood warning went into effect Monday, too.

Dramatic photos and videos were captured and shared on social media, showing the torrential rain and flooding in the district and in Maryland. We’ve collected several of them and shared them below.

We got a bit of an issue here... 😱 pic.twitter.com/58g9RJfm0c — Dr. Rocío Caballero-Gill (@CaballeroGill) July 8, 2019

DC got some rain.. pic.twitter.com/GmhYIearTW — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 8, 2019

We’re getting pounded by rain today pic.twitter.com/Quabno2pBe — RVH_Investing (@RVH_Investing) July 8, 2019

A dangerous flash flood emergency hit Washington D.C. and surrounding areas, as cars and buses struggled to navigate flooded roadways during the morning commute. https://t.co/jcyzCvIse2 pic.twitter.com/RQXEY6da2K — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2019

This is Washington D.C. right now. What a mess.



Video from @b_radzinsky pic.twitter.com/kzsnRZsX7u — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) July 8, 2019

Proof of White House leaks: pic.twitter.com/Pd2Zm2uO8D — Maegan Vazquez (@maeganvaz) July 8, 2019

White House is leaking pic.twitter.com/rmfQBDiyCk — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 8, 2019

Going to work in DC today pic.twitter.com/rfy9U0SzXC — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) July 8, 2019