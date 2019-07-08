SALT LAKE CITY — Washington, D.C., has a leak problem.Comment on this story
Heavy rain fell onto Washington, D.C., on Monday, flooding streets and causing bundles of leaks throughout the district, according to NBC Washington. Drivers were left stranded in their vehicles as the streets were full of water. Leaks dripped through into Metro stations as well.
Many areas in Washington, D.C., experienced 3-4 inches of rain in about an hour (or, in some cases, less). The Reagan National Airport said it recorded 3.3 inches in an hour between 9 and 10 a.m. on Monday.
A flash flood warning went into effect Monday, too.
Dramatic photos and videos were captured and shared on social media, showing the torrential rain and flooding in the district and in Maryland. We’ve collected several of them and shared them below.