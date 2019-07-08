SALT LAKE CITY — “When Calls the Heart” stars and one “Lost” alum are among the headliners for the 2019 Hallmark Channel Christmas movie lineup, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry, who both star on “When Calls the Heart,” will both star in Hallmark holiday films. Krakow will headline “Sense and Sensibility & Snowmen,” which is based on a book by Melissa de la Cruz, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This will be Krakow’s ninth Christmas film for the Hallmark Channel, which includes “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movies.

Krakow will play a party planner named Ella who, with her sister Marianne, clashes with a client who is a toy company CEO named Edward.

McGarry, who plays the new Mountie Nathan Grant on “When Calls the Heart,” will be the lead role for “Christmas Scavenger Hunt.”

The film will see McGarry’s character Dustin teaming up with his ex, Belinda, for the town’s Christmas scavenger hunt.

Elizabeth Mitchell, who starred on “Lost” as Juliet, will make her Hallmark Channel debut in “The Christmas Club” alongside Cameron Mathison.

Mitchell’s character Olivia Bennett and Mathison’s Edward Taylor will meet to help an elderly woman who lost her Christmas savings. The two will then obviously fall in love.

Dates: The movies will begin production on Monday.

In the news: Hallmark Channel has already debuted two Christmas movies. The first, called “Christmas Camp,” debuted on July 7 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The next one, titled “A Merry Christmas Match,” drops on July 13, according to the Deseret News.

Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf were previously announced to star in “The Christmas Song,” a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set to debut in November, according to TV Insider.

Bigger picture: Hallmark Channel plans to release 40 new Christmas movies in 2019 alone, according to my report for the Deseret News. The network announced in April that it would bring 40 movies to both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.