SALT LAKE CITY — Leaked photos of what appears to be Universal Parks’ upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park have popped up on Twitter.

ComicBook.com reports photos of a 2016 model were shared online by the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast and show potential rides and attractions, including a Toadstool Café, Yoshi’s Adventure and Mario Kart, which is apparently hosted in Bowser’s Castle.

Leaked images of a model of Super Nintendo World, posted by @UUOPodcast! Looks to be the EXACT cancelled KidsZone plans, which means it should be the same as Japan, minus Donkey Kong. Notice the line of Yoshis on the right for the omniomover ride!

The park will also apparently include a land dedicated to Donkey Kong, complete with a minecart ride and treehouse. While official details are scarce, Nintendo confirmed via a March 2019 financial report that an initial park will open at Universal Studios Japan in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Polygon also reports a 2018 demo released during the International Association of Amusement Parks convention shows what could possibly be the Mario Kart ride, which will utilize technology seen in dark rides and roller coasters, as well as possible augmented reality features.

A full technical breakdown of Universal’s demo can be seen on YouTube via the Theme Park Stop channel.

Official renders for the park also look pretty similar to the model and feature Bowser’s Castle and the Toadstool Café in the same locations, according to ComicBook.com.

Polygon notes that while Universal plans to open a Nintendo land at Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando, a timeline hasn’t been announced.