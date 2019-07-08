Look out, this article contains spoilers for “Stranger Things 3!”

SALT LAKE CITY — “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour doesn’t quite believe his character is around for a season 3 post-credits scene set in Russia.

In the show’s recent third season, Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper (Harbour) is apparently killed after a Russian device used to open a portal to the Upside Down explodes. Hopper’s remains aren’t found, leaving his fate unclear.

AV Club also notes that in a post-credits scene, Russian guards are seen passing over a cell that apparently contains an American prisoner before feeding another captive to a Demogorgon, one of the Upside Down beasts last seen in the first season.

“We go inside a prison in Kamchatka, Russia, where we watch two soldiers feed a prisoner to a Demogorgon — but not before passing over a different prisoner, about whom one of the guards says, ‘No, not the American,’” the article reads.

Of course, the tease here seems to be that Hopper could have escaped the explosion, but Harbour said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight he doesn’t see how the police chief could escape the disaster.

“It seems pretty crazy… that machine went off and blew up and Hopper seemed to be trapped there. He did glance around a little bit, but he seemed to be trapped and the machine exploded,” Harbour said.

The actor noted it doesn’t hurt to hope for Hopper’s return, but he also jokingly confirmed Barb, a fan-favorite character killed in the Upside Down in the first season, really won’t make a comeback.

“I mean, we should always hold onto hope. We should never let go of hope — but Barb is really dead,” he said.

While a fourth season of the show hasn’t been confirmed, creators Matt and Ross Duffer told E! Online in 2017 they expect the show to last for “four to five seasons.”

"None of this (is) official and we know where we want to go. We're trying to figure out still how long it'll take to get there, so we'll see," Ross Duffer said.