SALT LAKE CITY — Following a nine-month investigation, a Nephi man has been charged in connection wtih the death of a Sandy woman whose naked body was found on a sagebrush hillside in Juab County.

Cody Alexander Young, 43, was charged Monday in Juab County's 4th District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a class A misdemeanor. A $50,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

An autopsy from the Utah State Medical Examiner's office determined that Jan Pearson-Jenkins, 64, died from hypothermia "with a contributory condition of recent methamphetamine use. (She) also had notable minor blunt force trauma of head, torso and extremities," according to charging documents.

On Oct. 3, Young and Pearson-Jenkins, who police say were in "somewhat" of a relationship, were believed to have gone camping and to look for rocks in the Silver City area of Juab County. Young claimed the two got into an argument on Oct. 4 and again on the morning of Oct. 5.

That night, about 9:30 p.m., Young called Pearson-Jenkins' family "and left a message that he left her out here' and was tired of her," according to charging documents.

Young had left Pearson-Jenkins without a cell phone, transportation, provisions, and she was not properly dressed for the weather, the charges state.

On Oct. 13, Pearson-Jenkins' body was found.

After the discovery, Young and his van were spotted near Yuba Lake, about 45 miles from the campsite where he said he had left Pearson-Jenkins.

Police also noted that on Oct. 6, Young returned to Silver City "and took pictures of his van and one camp chair in the same vicinity where (Pearson-Jenkins) would be found dead," according to charging documents. "At no time did Young alert police that she was out there."

When detectives searched Young's property after his arrest, the found Pearson-Jenkins' phone and with the SIM card removed, the charges state.

After his initial arrest, Young was charged, and later pleaded guilty, to drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.