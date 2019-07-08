SALT LAKE CITY — ESPN’s updated Football Power Index team ratings for 2019 is out, and it provides some interesting numbers for the state of Utah’s three FBS college football teams.

Utah, following a 9-5 2018 campaign that saw the Utes reach the Pac-12 championship game, ranks No. 22 with a 11.5 FPI rating.

The Utes are favored in 10 games this season, with their percentage to win each game shown below (favored games in italics):

Aug. 29, at BYU, 60.5%

Sept. 7, vs. Northern Illinois, 94.6%

Sept. 14, vs. Idaho State, 99.0%

Sept. 20, at USC, 45.1%

Sept. 28, vs. Washington State, 68.2%

Oct. 12, at Oregon State, 85.1%

Oct. 19, vs. Arizona State, 70.3%

Oct. 26, vs. California, 81.8%

Nov. 2, at Washington, 31.4%

Nov. 16, vs. UCLA, 57.9%

Nov. 23, at Arizona, 63.8%

Nov. 30, vs. Colorado, 84.7%

BYU, coming off a 7-6 season capped by a victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, is No. 44 with an FPI rating of 5.5.

The Cougars are favored in eight games:

Aug. 29, at Utah, 39.5%

Sept. 7, at Tennessee, 18.6%

Sept. 14, vs. USC, 45.4%

Sept. 21, vs. Washington, 35.8%

Sept. 28, at Toledo, 64.6%

Oct. 12, at South Florida, 64.2%

Oct. 19, vs. Boise State, 57.3%

Nov. 2, at Utah State, 74.5%

Nov. 9, vs. Liberty, 94.1%

Nov. 16, vs. Idaho State, 98.1%

Nov. 23, at UMass, 91.3%

Nov. 30, at San Diego State, 67.8%

Utah State, fresh off an 11-2 season that saw the Aggies finish the year ranked No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll, ranks No. 83 with an FPI rating of minus-4.7. Part of the drop for USU could be in part that the Aggies are the only one of the three local schools with a new head coach, as Gary Andersen replaces Matt Wells, who left to coach Texas Tech.

The Aggies are favored in five games:

Aug. 30, at Wake Forest, 23.9%

Sept. 7, vs. Stony Brook, 91.3%

Sept. 21, at San Diego State, 41.3%

Sept. 28, vs. Colorado State, 70.6%

Oct. 5, at LSU, 2.1%

Oct. 19, vs. Nevada, 73.2%

Oct. 26, at Air Force, 32.4%

Nov. 2, vs. BYU, 25.5%

Nov. 9, at Fresno State, 33.8%

Nov. 16, vs. Wyoming 66.2%

Nov. 23, vs. Boise State, 27.9%

Nov. 30, at New Mexico, 63.3%

Of note: