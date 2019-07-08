SALT LAKE CITY — Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill recently revealed that the green milk he drinks in “Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” isn’t too different from what guests can try at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Hamill, who regularly uses Twitter to give behind-the-scenes insight into “Star Wars,” was asked by a fan on social media what the green dairy product tastes like. It turns out the “milk” was actually just regular coconut water — with the green hue added through post-production effects.

The green milk was just regular coconut water dyed green in post-production.#TrueStory #Yum 😋 https://t.co/1ZHd4Q3HMS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 7, 2019

The whole moment came about because Hamill has been posting images of solid colors accompanied by an associated hashtag on Twitter. Unfortunately for curious fans, Hamill’s “blue” post simply referred to cheese, instead of blue milk.

However, the actor has spoken about what the blue milk from “A New Hope” tasted like. In a 2018 interview with RadioTimes, Hamill said the blue beverage was actually “long life milk,” which doesn’t need to be refrigerated and apparently tastes awful.

“It has additives — they put blue food coloring in it — and it was really ghastly. Oily and sweet and yuck! Triggered your gag reflex. But I said, ‘Look — if they gave me blue milk, you bet I’m going to drink it on camera, because what other chance am I going to get?’”

On the other hand, CinemaBlend reports the green and blue milk at Galaxy’s Edge hew much closer to the green milk from “The Last Jedi” thanks to their coconut and rice milk base.

The two drinks also have a strong fruity flavor, according to a preview from Deseret News.

“Apparently the blue milk has a fruity hint, with tastes of pineapple, dragon fruit and other exotics in it, while green is a little more floral with a zing of citrus and passionfruit,” the article reads.