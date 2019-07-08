WEST VALLEY CITY — A 15-year-old boy shot in West Valley's City Park on Sunday has been upgraded to fair condition.

About 7:50 p.m., the teen was shot once in the chest/shoulder area at 4552 W. 3500 South. Police believe three to four shots were fired and multiple cars drove off after the shooting. When officers arrived, the boy was by himself, police said, though investigators believe he was with others when the incident occurred.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.