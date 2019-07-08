JIMMER JINX
Jimmer Fredette left the Golden State summer league team after two games to check out overseas options.
Upon Fredette’s departure, Warriors G League coach Aaron Miles told reporters, “I’m not exactly sure what’s going on with him.”
Having been rejected by eight NBA teams, Jimmer is thinking: "Neither am I."
DOG OF A DEAL
Miki Sudo claimed her sixth Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title last week, but her overall numbers slipped.
She downed 31 franks in 10 minutes — well below her career-best 41.
“It was just really hot and I didn’t do my training right,” she said afterward.
Life lesson for everyone: Always be willing to take extra laps through the Wienerschnitzel drive-through.
NEVER SAY DIE
A study says cockroaches are becoming immune to pesticides and almost impossible to kill.
Is that anything like the Patriots always winning the Super Bowl?
STARTS WITH JARTS
USA Today’s For the Win ranks cornhole, spikeball, horseshoes and playing catch among the eight greatest July 4 lawn games.
Rock On’s take: Any list of lawn games begins with Jarts.
May the subject never be brought up again.
AWAYWARD
FTW also ranked the seven best July 4 performances in sports history. The winner was Lou Gehrig’s “luckiest man in the world” speech in 1939.
Cool, but in the pantheon of Independence Day performances, few could surpass Gordon Hayward’s pretend angst over leaving the Jazz.
NOT EVEN (K)NICKED
Tennis player Bernard Tomic was fined $56,000 in Wimbledon prize money for “failing to meet professional standards.”
But the New York Knicks go free?
THE DEAD ZONE
A restaurant in Thailand is encouraging patrons to climb into a coffin so they can experience “death awareness.”
Or they can just attend a Knicks game.
FANNING FLAMES
A brush fire broke out at a July 4 minor league baseball game.
Also known as the “Knicks free agency window.”
PLAN B1 comment on this story
Headline in The Onion: “Knicks Front Office Scrambling After Zion Williamson Drafted Before 3rd Pick.”
DOGG OF A DEAL
Lakers fan Snoop Dogg composed a song in an effort to get Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles, and it worked … kind of.
LET’S SCORE TWO
A Yankees Dominican Summer League team beat a Twins team 38-2.
The biggest question among spectators: “How did the Twins score a safety?”
POPPING OFF
Dwight Perry, Seattle Times, on Oklahoma being ranked the most dangerous state in which to celebrate Independence Day: “Hey, they don’t call ‘em Boomer Sooners for nothing.”