ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State sophomore women’s swimmer Miriam Gonzalez was named to the 2018-19 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America honorable mention team. Gonzalez was one of 2,111 swimmers and divers from across the country at all NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA levels honored this year, including 1,221 first team selections.

Gonzalez (5-5; Murrieta, Calif./Vista Murrieta HS), who posted a 3.94 spring GPA and currently owns a 3.49 cumulative GPA as a secondary education major, earned first- and second-team all-RMAC honors after she helped lead the Trailblazers to a third-place team finish in the program’s conference debut. The sophomore collected first-team honors as part of the 400 yard freestyle relay team, and earned second-team recognition in the individual 100 breast, and the 200 free and 200 medley relays.

Gonzalez swam legs in three school-record relay results posted at the RMAC Championships, including the 200 free (1:35.68), 400 free (3:28.88) and 200 medley (1:46.40), and she is the current DSU school record holder in the 50 free (23.80 in 2017), 50 breast (30.78 in 2017) and 100 IM (1:00.58 in 2018). In addition, the sophomore garnered RMAC academic honor roll recognition.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America — the oldest organization of college coaches in America — is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming and diving at the collegiate level.