ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State women’s golfers Cailyn Cardall and Madison Moss were each named to the 2018-19 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholars awards list.

Cardall (So., 5-8; Rocklin, Calif./Rocklin HS), who carries a 3.79 GPA as an elementary education major, was also a 2019 RMAC Academic Honor Selection, in addition to garnering Academic All-Pacific West Conference and WGCA All-American Scholar recognition last season as a freshman. The sophomore competed in nine of 10 season events for the Trailblazers this past season and posted four top-25 finishes, highlighted by a 10th-place showing at the 2019 RMAC Championships in April.

Cardall also tied for 11th at the Point Loma Sea Lion Invitational in February, and fired a season-low even par 72 in the second round at the RMAC tournament. She finished the 2018-19 season third on the team with scoring average at 79.39.

Moss (Fr., 5-8; Highland, Utah/Lone Peak HS), who has a 3.87 GPA as a psychology major, played in six tournaments as a freshman last season, including the final four events of the year, highlighted by a season-best finish tied for 20th place at the RMAC Championships. Moss finished sixth on the team with an 81.23 scoring average in 13 competitive rounds.

In all, 1,097 women’s collegiate golfers across the country were recognized for their academic achievements by the WGCA. To be eligible to become a WGCA All-American Scholar, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA and participate in at least 50 percent of her team’s events.

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a nonprofit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 600 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.