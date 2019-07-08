Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ending of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Seriously, if you don’t want the surprise to be spoiled, turn back now.

SALT LAKE CITY — A sequel to “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hasn’t been written yet, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says fans can expect a Peter Parker story that hasn’t been adapted for film.

In an interview with Fandango, Feige said the ending of “Far From Home” will likely influence the direction of Spider-Man’s next adventure.

“Far From Home” ends with Peter’s secret identity being released publicly by Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson. His reputation is also ruined after a doctored video made by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) pins the latter’s terrorist attack on London on Spider-Man.

Feige also compared the twist to the end of “Iron Man,” which featured Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) outing himself as the titular hero. However, the apparent lack of consent here is something that hasn’t been a major part of Spider-Man stories before.

“Now people know Peter's identity. People now think he's a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds... (so that) means everything's different,” Feige said. “Where it goes, we'll see. But it's exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.”

ComicBook.com notes that in the comics Spider-Man’s identity has been revealed several times over the decades, starting in 1964. The hero’s most recent unmasking popped up in Marvel’s 2006 “Civil War” storyline, where Peter unmasked himself to promote the Superhuman Registration Act.

This action ultimately led to Peter’s personal and professional life being reduced to ash — The Daily Bugle sued him for selling the newspaper pictures of himself and then an assassin working for the Kingpin nearly killed May Parker.

CNET also reports that Peter undid the damage by making a deal with the devil to restore his secret identity and save Aunt May — in exchange for his marriage to Mary Jane Watson. The event isn’t held in high regard by fans.

As for any specifics on what’s next, details are still fuzzy. “Far From Home” director Jon Watts said in an interview with Screen Rant he is only thinking about one movie at a time. “For me, I’ll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we’re going to get to where I want it to end."