WEST JORDAN — A woman being investigated in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle rider told police shortly after the incident that she "drank too much" before refusing a Breathalyzer test, according to court documents.

On June 16, just before 1 a.m., Jacob Smith, 35, of West Jordan, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle making a left turn at 2036 W. 7800 South.

"Several witnesses reported the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed," according to newly unsealed search warrant affidavit filed in 3rd District Court.

When police attempted to talk to the 30-year-old woman who was driving the other car, she initially said "nothing happened and began to walk away from me, ignoring my commands to stop," police wrote in a Salt Lake County Jail booking report.

After the officer caught up with her and made her stop walking, the officer noted "her speech was slowed and slurred" and he could detect an odor of alcohol on her breath, the warrant states.

The woman declined to take a field sobriety test and "stated she 'Drank too much,' and 'I'm not going to pass.' (The woman) would not submit to any requested field sobriety test or portable breath test," according to the warrant.

An empty bottle of vodka was found in the vehicle, the warrant states.

The woman was charged June 16 in West Jordan Justice Court with DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The case was dismissed four days later in anticipation that a felony charge would be filed in district court, according to court records. As of Monday, no new charge had been filed.

In 2015, the woman was convicted of DUI and sentenced to two days in jail and one year probation, according to court records.