SALT LAKE CITY — “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” may not be a Disney film for children.

Disney released the new trailer for the “Maleficent” sequel on Monday, offering a new glimpse into the story behind the “Sleeping Beauty” villain.

The full-length trailer shows the story will begin several years after the events of the 2014 film, which told the origin story of Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and how she became a notorious villain.

The sequel will reportedly follow the distance between Maleficent and Aurora as they begin their new relationship as godmother and goddaughter. But it looks like Maleficent will find a new rival in Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), the mother of Aurora’s fiancé, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"You have done an admirable job going against your own nature to raise this child, but now she will finally get the love of a real mother," Ingrith tells Maleficent in the new trailer. "Tonight I consider Aurora my own."

What they’re saying: “Let’s just say that Maleficent doesn’t handle all of this rivalry well, and she’s going crazy with vengeful, green swirling magic, but who’s the real villain in this sequel? We’re not quite certain at this point, but one thing’s for sure — this isn’t a Disney movie for the youngest kids out there,” according to Uproxx.

Flashback: Disney released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film back in May. Fans celebrated the return of Jolie’s evil character on social media.