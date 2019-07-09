SALT LAKE CITY — Tom Holland just starred as Peter Parker for the fifth time in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” but how many more times can we expect him to stick around as the wall-crawler?

Probably just one, for now.

According to ComicBook.com, Holland’s original contract with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures — the film company holding the rights to a cinematic Spider-Man — holds him to three solo films and three other movies made by Marvel and distributed by Disney.

IGN notes that of those appearances, five have already been fulfilled — his team-up films include “Captain America: Civil War” (Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut), “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Meanwhile, Holland has starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Far From Home.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible (and likely, based on various statements) that Holland will renew his contract with Marvel and Sony. There's a precedent for it. Robert Downey Jr. renegotiated his contract ahead of “Civil War” to appear in the MCU through “Avengers: Endgame,” so it’s possible Holland could extend his stay, Variety reports.

Additionally, IGN reports that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth would love to play the God of Thunder again, despite his contract also being over.

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I’d love to," he said. "I also think there’s an appetite for it now, or there’s a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we’ve kind of broken the mold a bit."

And while “Far From Home” producer Amy Pascal has said Spider-Man could eventually leave the MCU, it seems like Holland will still appear in movies for several more years. I recently reported for Deseret News that Pascal said Holland will eventually appear in a movie alongside Tom Hardy’s Venom — who is getting his own sequel sometime in the future.

Meanwhile, Holland has also shared that he’d like to see Miles Morales, the Ultimate Spider-Man and star of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” appear in a future live-action movie.