HERRIMAN — A 17-year-old motorcycle rider critically injured after slamming into the back of a pup trailer being pulled by a large dump truck had been pulled over for excessive speeding prior to the crash, according to court documents.

The crash happened on June 17 about 7:20 a.m. on the Mountain View Corridor near 12800 South. The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, "was passing vehicles in the shoulder at a high rate of speed" and went through the intersection at 12600 South in the shoulder, according to police. He hit the pup trailer after passing another vehicle near 12800 South.

Some witnesses say the teen was traveling an estimated 100 mph, according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit.

The crash happened just minutes after the boy had been pulled over at 11800 South by police and ticketed for going 98 mph in a 55 mph zone, the warrant states.

Herriman police, who are investigating the crash, were waiting Monday for toxicology text results to determine if alcohol or drugs were also a factor.

Police said at last word, the boy was still in the hospital and expected to survive, but it would be a long recovery.