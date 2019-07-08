SALT LAKE CITY — CNN released new details about the upcoming Democratic Party primary debates.

CNN will host a live draw to determine who will appear on which night of the two-night debate, which will air on July 30 and July 31 from Detroit.

The draw, which will air on July 18 at 8 p.m. on CNN, will determine the lineup for each of the nights.

More details about the live draw will be released in the next few days, according to CNN.

The field: Currently, there are more than 20 Democratic candidates vying for the nomination. Only 20 candidates can be selected for the next round of debates, though, according to the qualifying rules. The selected candidates will be chosen by the Democratic National Committee and CNN on July 17. The draw will happen the next night.

Moderators: There will be three moderators for the two nights of debates:

Last time: NBC, which hosted the last round of debates in June, also split up candidates by a random draw. Campaign representatives were present for the draw, which took place off camera, according to Politico.

“But unlike CNN, NBC itself decided which panel of candidates would debate first, drawing criticism for not making the entire process random. NBC chose to have the panel that featured most of the front-runners, including former Vice President Joe Biden, debate second,” according to Politico.