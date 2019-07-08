SALT LAKE CITY — Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of “Mulan” during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday.

The trailer, which you can watch below, shows the young and opportunistic Mulan preparing for battle, twirling her sword and showing off her skills.

Actress Liu Yifei shows off her warrior moves in the trailer. As the story goes, Mulan disguises herself as a warrior so she can join the Chinese military to save her father’s life.

"It is my duty to fight,” Mulan says at the end of the trailer.

Yes, but: The dragon Mushu and the cricket Cri-kee, seen in the Disney animated version of the story, do not appear in the trailer.

Release date: The film hits theaters on March 27, 2020.