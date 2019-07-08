SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 8.
A look at the morning lineup:
- Here's what you need to know about using your smartphone to detect skin cancer
- As Seattle cracks down on McMansions, a question lingers: Are huge homes morally wrong?
- How H-1B visa quotas are denying educated immigrants the American dream.
- DUI crashes down in first quarter with Utah's strict .05% law.
- Why the Christchurch earthquake is often used as a case study for what could happen in Salt Lake City.
- How a holiday run turned into a harrowing overnight ordeal for Utah trail runner.
- Sundance Summer Theatre's 'Mamma Mia!' is bringing disco to the mountains.
- Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum continues rehab, conditioning with goal to stay on court after right knee surgery
A look at our InDepth coverage:
- Americans would rather talk about religion than politics during the holiday. Here's why
- A case for trade school: Could it fix higher education?
- When the cost of medicine is higher than the median household income
- In Twelve Mile, Indiana, the Fourth of July means lawnmower racing. But for one father and son it's about much more.
- What rising anti-Muslim bias could mean for the future of religious freedom
A look at our top-read stories:
- How the Los Angeles Clippers' additions of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George affect the Utah Jazz
- 'I chose drugs over my son': Ex-Utah dance teacher seeks parole
- Thousands of Jehovah's Witnesses gathered in Utah. Here's why.
- BYU unveils detailed diorama of sprawling campus.
News from the U.S. and world:
- Justice Department changing lawyers on census case (Matt Zapotosky, The Washington Post)
- Jeffrey Epstein Is Accused of Luring Girls to His Manhattan Mansion and Abusing Them (Ali Watkins and Vivian Wang, The New York Times)
- Trump says ambassador has ‘not served the U.K. well’ after leaked comments (Emma Anderson, Politico)
- Greek election: Conservative party regains control, ousts left-wing PM (Elena Becatoros and Derek Gatopoulos, Associated Press)