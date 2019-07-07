1 of 10
Matt Chaston kicks back in his seat as his son Karver takes a drink as they join other fans watching the Bees and the Chihuahuas play a Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Chihuahuas won 9-2.

SALT LAKE CITY — Matt Harvey picked up the loss in his rehab start for the Salt Lake Bees in their 9-2 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday at Smith's Ballpark.

Despite striking seven, Harvey gave up three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings as El Paso went ahead 3-1 through two innings before adding four runs in the sixth inning to take a commanding lead.

The Bees will be off for three days, with the Triple-A All-Star Game Wednesday, before Salt Lake heads to Las Vegas for a four-game road trip.

